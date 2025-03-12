BJP government in Delhi starts remodelling AAP’s flagship Mohalla Clinics

Weeks after planning the revamp of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s flagship Mohalla Clinics, the BJP-led Delhi government has now started the drill. The government has ordered the modification of 12 Mohalla Clinics and 13 dispensaries into the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (UAAM) and Ayushman Arogya Mandir Primary Health Centres (PHC), respectively.

According to the plans, the 12 Mohalla Clinics, located mainly in unauthorised colonies and Jhuggi Jhopri clusters in New Delhi and Central District, will undergo transformations. The 13 dispensaries, scattered across different districts in Delhi, will also be revamped, with the goal of establishing new healthcare facilities that are more sustainable.

The total cost for these modifications is estimated at Rs 2.55 crore. To fund the project, the government has requested approval to use the budget allocated for dispensaries, where funds are available.