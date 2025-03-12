Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Rickshaws, taxis, light commercial vehicles to be EVs

NEW DELHI: In a step towards greener urban mobility, the Delhi government has introduced the Delhi EV Policy 2.0, which focuses on replacing CNG auto-rickshaws, taxis, and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) with electric vehicles (EVs) in a phased manner with an aim to make 95% of new vehicles registered electric by 2027.

In addition to replacing conventional vehicles with electric alternatives, the policy outlines plans for a full transition of Delhi’s bus fleet to electric buses. This transition aims to enhance the city’s public transportation system, making it more sustainable and reducing the carbon footprint of daily commuting.

To support this transition, the government is offering purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, e-light commercial vehicles, and e-trucks, encouraging adoption of cleaner vehicles across sectors.

The new policy also prioritises expansion of EV infrastructure. The government plans to significantly increase the number of public charging stations across the city, while also mandating that new buildings and public spaces include charging facilities. In addition, fast-charging corridors will be developed along key roads like the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road to ensure widespread availability of charging stations, facilitating use of EVs across the capital.

“The policy, reviewed by Delhi transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, outlines a roadmap to accelerate the city’s transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India’s leader in EV adoption,” a Transport department statement said. A key element of the policy is creation of a dedicated state EV fund to finance the incentives for EV adoption.

This fund will be sourced through green levies, pollution cess, and aggregator licence fees. The government is also focused on fleet electrification for commercial transport, with stricter regulatory measures to ensure compliance with policy goals.

Another aspect of the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is emphasis on skill development and job creation. The policy aims to generate employment in areas like EV sales, servicing, and battery management.