Delhi government, IWAI signs MoU to launch eco-friendly Yamuna river cruise soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch eco-friendly Yamuna river cruise from Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur (Shani Mandir). The initiative is aimed at transforming the four-km stretch of the Yamuna into a hub for eco-friendly river cruise operations.

Under the project, hybrid boats, equipped with bio-toilets, public announcement systems, and life jackets, will carry 20-30 passengers. The initiative is expected to encourage short-distance water travel and recreational activities, making the river more accessible for both tourists and locals.

The IWAI signed the MoU with multiple agencies of the Delhi government at a function where Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union MoS Shantanu Thakur, L-G V K Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta among others were present.

According to the MoU, the IWAI will provide infrastructure facilities consisting of floating jetties, DDA will provide land for shore side facilities and last-mile connectivity for passengers/tourists and DJB will provide guidelines for permissible activities and water quality restrictions.

“It is a big step for the development of Delhi. Earlier, the AAP tried to stop the development of Delhi. Soon the people of Delhi will sit on the banks of Yamuna and watch a grand aarti like the Ganga aarti of Banaras,” CM Gupta said.