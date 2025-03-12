Land-for-job scam: Bail to Tej Pratap and Hema Yadav

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Tej Pratap Yadav and Hema Yadav, the son and daughter of former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the land-for-jobs scam case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue court approved their bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the same amount.

The Yadav siblings were represented in court by advocates Varun Jain, Navin Kumar, Akhilesh Singh, and Sumit Singh.

The CBI registered the case on May 18, 2022, alleging that between 2004 and 2009, Lalu Prasad Yadav exploited his ministerial position to secure land transfers for his family in exchange for Group “D” railway jobs.

Notably, these appointments were made without any public job advertisements. Probe revealed that senior officials in the West Central Railways facilitated these appointments under Yadav’s direction.