New Delhi Municipal Council aims solar panel for every rooftop by 2026

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held its first council meeting on Tuesday following the Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on key civic initiatives, including a push for 100 per cent solar energy adoption by 2026 and providing 9,000 new water connections across 34 JJ clusters in next six months, benefiting 47,000 residents.

During a press conference after the meeting, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced that the civic body would offer subsidies matching those provided by the central government to encourage residents and commercial establishments to install solar panels. “In the coming days, solar panels will be installed on every rooftop in the NDMC area, with a final decision expected in the next council meeting. The goal is to make NDMC self-sustainable by 2026,” Chahal stated.

In addition to the solar energy initiative, NDMC is working on multiple other civic measures. The night-sweeping initiative, which began as a pilot project in Khan Market, has now been expanded to five more locations.

Chahal emphasized that agencies responsible for these cleaning operations would face strict action if they failed to fulfill their contractual obligations. A committee will soon be formed to identify shortcomings in sanitation and ensure better execution of services. As part of its broader urban improvement agenda, NDMC plans to install 9,000 new water connections across 34 clusters, a project aimed at benefiting approximately 47,000 residents within the next six months. Verma’s office released an official statement outlining these plans and highlighting NDMC’s efforts to procure electricity at lower costs to reduce the burden of high power bills on residents.