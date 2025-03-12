One-way system to relieve high-traffic points in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ease the traffic congestion plaguing the city, the Delhi government is considering implemention of a one-way traffic system at key bottlenecks and high-traffic stretches across the national capital. The move aims to alleviate long-standing gridlocks, particularly during peak hours, and improve overall traffic flow.

According to government officials, the initiative will begin with a pilot run in specific areas of Delhi, where heavy vehicular flow has made commuting an ordeal for residents. If successful, the one-way traffic system will be expanded to other parts of the city.

The government has asked the Transport department, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Traffic Police, to devise an action plan. Legislators will also be consulted, with the government seeking their suggestions on traffic-prone areas in respective assembly constituencies.

Although previous attempts to resolve Delhi’s traffic woes have faltered, the current administration believes that the one-way system could be the breakthrough needed to provide long-term relief.

Currently, the one-way system has been limited to certain stretches in central and New Delhi areas, including Connaught Place, Khan Market, and Press Club Road.

Officials highlighted that the system has shown positive results in these areas, however, the impact is being assessed before further implementation.