Registration for non-plan admission to government schools begins from April 1

NEW DELHI: The online application window for ‘non-plan’ admissions to classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will open April 1 for the new academic session 2025-26.

These admissions are only for students residing in Delhi whose studies are affected due to certain circumstances, like transfer of parents’ jobs, and those who were studying in private schools till the last grade.

A common admission test will be held on April 23 for which a syllabus has already been released, officials said, adding that the results will be declared on April 26, 2025.

“The applicant must have passed Class 11 from a recognised school as a regular student during 2024-25 with desired subjects. Moreover, he/she must have obtained the minimum marks in Class 10 required for the stream opted by the applicant,’’ the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular released on Tuesday.

Students can check subject -wise eligibility on the DoE’s official website. It has also detailed the required documents for the admission,” the DoE said. As for NIOS (National Institute of Open Learning) applicants, there will be a relaxation of 5% marks in one of the three subjects for categories of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, Other Backward Classes, Kashmiri migrants as well as those with proven record in the national games. There will be a similar relaxation in all subjects for the specially-abled candidates.

Admit cards will be issued on April 21 from the schools where the applicants have registered themselves. Candidates will have to provide answers in the test booklet itself.

Once the results are declared on April 26, students can check the results with the Education department’s district office. In its circular, the DoE asked school principals to ensure CBSE guidelines are followed to filter out applications with wrong combinations of subjects. This, the department said, was being done to avoid problems at a later stage.

