Shutting mohalla clinics will affect health services: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has said that the people of the city are opposing the BJP government’s decision to ‘shut down’ 250 mohalla clinics operating on rented premises, calling it an unjust move that would dismantle a crucial healthcare service established during its government. Several AAP leaders visited mohalla clinics in their constituencies to assess the situation and spoke with patients, later sharing their findings on social media.

The Delhi government had earlier announced the immediate closure of 250 mohalla clinics, labeling them a hub of financial irregularities. The decision, part of the administration’s 100-day healthcare revamp plan, has sparked sharp criticism from the AAP, which introduced the mohalla clinic model in 2015. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh had claimed the clinics were fraudulent entities existing only on paper, with rent expenses allegedly being misused.

AAP leaders said that residents expressed support for the clinics, emphasizing their convenience and reliability. With free treatment available just steps from their homes, they have consistently received medication and proper medical consultation. The closure of these clinics, they argue, would severely impact the poor, depriving them of essential healthcare services.