The woman behind the camera

On the set

Despite decades in the industry, Ashizawa still finds joy in cinematography. Her process begins before the shoot, collaborating with directors to shape the film’s visual style. “It’s about translating their vision into reality,” she explains. For horror, she tailors her approach to the director’s intent: “Fear is different for everyone. It could be psychological, supernatural or about something lurking in the shadows…”

Ashizawa’s aesthetic is deeply rooted in nature. “Japan’s four seasons offer endless shades of greenery,” she says, drawing inspiration from classical Japanese landscapes. This influence is evident in To the Ends of the Earth (2019), where her cinematography captures the stunning landscapes of Uzbekistan. Kurosawa, known for fiction films, sought a documentary-like approach with no rehearsals or test shots. “Everything was spontaneous,” Ashizawa says. “We only planned general camera movements to ensure flow—everything else was captured in the moment.”

Ashizawa has worked across a wide range of genres, from horror to romance and drama. But is there a genre she hasn’t tackled yet that she’d like to?

“Variety shows,” she says with a mix of eagerness and hesitation. “I don’t exactly want to work on them, but if I get an offer, I wouldn’t turn it down.” She finds variety shows particularly challenging because of their fast-paced nature and dynamic camera movements. “With so much movement, it’s completely different from my usual work,” she says. Despite her reservations, she values stepping outside her comfort zone. “I might not feel confident about it, but challenges push you to grow.”