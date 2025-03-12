Three labourers killed in Anand Vihar shanty fire

NEW DELHI: Three labourers, two brothers among them, were killed in a fire that gutted their shanty in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, labourers Jaggi (30), resident of UP ‘s Banda, Shyam Singh (40), and his brother Kanta Prasad (37), both residents of UP’s Auraiya district, and Nitin (32), resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, were sleeping in the temporary hut around 11 pm on Monday.

The four, labourers of IGL company, used to reside in a tent on a DDA plot near the drain, besides the Rotary Club office, police said.

According to fire officials, upon receiving information, three fire tenders were rushed to the scene and the fire was controlled at 2.50 am. After dousing the fire, charred bodies of the victims were recovered from the gutted shanty.

Nitin, who survived the accident, said they would keep a box of diesel on the cooler stand in the tent for lighting purposes. The temporary gate of the shanty was secured with a lock, he said.

According to Nitin’s statement, around 2 am, Shyam noticed a fire in the tent and woke him up. He attempted to unlock the door to escape the inferno but was unsuccessful. Nitin managed to escape the tent, but the others failed and were trapped in the fire.