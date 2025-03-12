Two-language formula for Delhi University undergrad courses

NEW DELHI: Delhi University undergrad aspirants will now have the option of choosing two languages and two domain subjects unlike the previous criteria of opting only one language with three domain subjects.

The flexibility which has been announced recently by the varsity allows students to make changes in their course combinations, keeping their interests and academic strengths.

The two-language formula seeks to make students learn English along with their mother tongue. As per the DU’s information bulletin, it has changed the admission criteria for the academic session 2025-26. DU has reportedly revised the language requirement in the science course as well. Earlier, students who pursued Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) had to score at least 30% in language papers, but the requirement has now been removed. Similarly, the DU has changed admission process for BCom (Hons) programme as well. Earlier, students used to have the options to apply for BCom (Hons) with Accountancy as an alternative to Mathematics under Combination-II. This flexibility has been removed this year with the university giving more emphasis to Mathematics.