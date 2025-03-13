AAP protests across 40 locations in Delhi over BJP’s unfulfilled free LPG cylinder promise

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has escalated its criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding that the party fulfill its election promise of providing free LPG cylinders to women on Holi. Alleging that the BJP has betrayed the people, AAP leaders staged demonstrations at nearly 40 locations across the capital on Wednesday.

Hitting back at AAP, the Delhi BJP accused the opposition party of resorting to “politics of anarchy and lies.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “In today’s era of communication and social media, people understand that launching a major scheme like free gas cylinders requires administrative approvals and regulatory frameworks, which take time. Free LPG cylinders are already being distributed regularly in many BJP-ruled states and will soon be provided in Delhi as well.”

A large number of women participated in AAP’s protests, carrying empty LPG cylinders as a symbol of what they called the BJP’s “broken promises”. The party also claimed that Delhi Police detained AAP leader Rituraj Jha and several party workers as they raised slogans demanding that the BJP government in Delhi fulfill its commitment.

Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, lashed out at the BJP for “failing” to deliver on its election promises to women.

She said, “The BJP’s promise of giving Rs 2,500 to women by March 8 turned out to be a jumla (empty rhetoric) and a betrayal. Prime Minister Modi also made a second promise—to provide one free LPG cylinder to every woman on Holi and Diwali.”

Atishi further stated that women in Delhi are still waiting for this commitment to be honored. “With just two days left for Holi, they are wondering whether they will receive a free cylinder or if, like the Rs 2,500, this too will turn out to be another jumla,” she added.

As tensions between AAP and BJP continue to rise, protests over the unfulfilled promise have intensified across Delhi, setting the stage for further political confrontations.