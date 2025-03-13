Delhi Congress slams BJP over Yamuna cruise plan, calls for river cleanup first

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP government after it signed a MoU for ferry services and cruise tourism on the Yamuna, saying the ruling party should first take effective steps to clean up the “polluted” river.

Reacting to signing of MoU for ferry services and cruise tourism on the Yamuna river, he asserted that the BJP government, like the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, instead of taking quick and effective steps to clean-up the polluted Yamuna, was trying to squander the taxpayers’ money on gimmicks like ‘cruise tourism’.

“Till the dirty water is flushed out of its toxic substances, no tourist with the right senses will take a boat ride in the river. The only purpose that would be served by this exercise would be to drown crores of public money into the river as it was done by the previous AAP government, which squandered Rs 6,856 crore in the name of Yamuna cleaning,” he said.

Yadav claimed that before coming to power, the BJP leaders had promised to prioritize the cleaning of Yamuna, as with a “double-engine” government at the Centre as well as in Delhi, it would be easy for cleaning the river.