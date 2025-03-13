Delhi L-G reviews disaster preparedness; urges timely implementation

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena chaired a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday to review earthquake preparedness, urban flooding, extreme heat events, and the state’s heat action plan.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, NDMA officials, the Chief Secretary, and the Delhi Police Commissioner were among those present. A key concern raised was the absence of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a Command and Control Centre (CCC) in Delhi, hindering a coordinated disaster response. The L-G directed officials to expedite land and building allocation for these facilities and urged the CM to resolve logistical issues neglected by the previous government.

Given Delhi’s location in Seismic Zone-IV and the February 18 earthquake, the meeting emphasized a comprehensive mitigation strategy.

Microzonation studies have flagged densely populated areas along the Yamuna and in North, North-West, and South-West Delhi as highly vulnerable. The structural safety of unauthorized colonies, with multi-story buildings on small plots, was highlighted as a major concern.

The meeting also addressed extreme heat and monsoon-related flooding, focusing on water distribution, drain desilting, sewer management, and drainage infrastructure upgrades. Officials were asked to present a detailed action plan within a month to ensure timely implementation.

On earthquake preparedness, discussions covered retrofitting hospitals, schools, fire stations, and critical infrastructure, including gas, water, and power lines. Plans for large-scale retrofitting in unauthorised colonies, along with community participation and deployment of civil defense, home guards, and disaster relief volunteers, were also reviewed. With summer and monsoon seasons approaching, the L-G and the CM stressed the need for proactive measures and instructed departments to finalise implementation plans well in advance.