Delhi Police tighten security ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has intensified security across the capital ahead of Holi and Ramzan’s Friday prayers, with increased patrolling and coordination with local communities to ensure peace and order. Officials said regular meetings with Aman committees are being held in every district to promote communal harmony and prevent misinformation.

All 15 police districts have been directed to enhance vigilance, particularly in residential areas and key Holi gathering spots. Meetings with market welfare associations (MWAs) and resident welfare associations (RWAs) are also being conducted to ensure a smooth and safe festive period. A senior police officer stated that both communities have been cooperative, and further meetings will take place before the celebrations. To maintain law and order, traffic police will set up joint pickets with local police at major intersections.

Special teams will be deployed to check drunken driving, red-light violations, rash driving, and stunt biking. Strict monitoring will take place at drinking hotspots and vulnerable areas, with radar guns deployed to curb overspeeding.

Police officials have also warned of strict action against vehicle owners who allow minors or unauthorised individuals to drive. Flag marches have already been conducted in crowded marketplaces such as Sadar Bazar, and patrolling through motorcycles and mobile vans will continue throughout the day.

Officials have also been in touch with mosque imams to ensure peaceful Friday prayers during Ramzan, said police. Delhi Police has urged people to celebrate Holi responsibly, follow traffic rules and avoid reckless behaviour, emphasising that public safety remains the top priority.