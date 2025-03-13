IIT Delhi ranks among top 30 institutes in engineering and technology category

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi has emerged as the top institute in the Engineering and Technology category, securing a rank of 26 among the world’s top 30 institutions, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. On Wednesday, QS released the World University Rankings 2025 for 55 subjects on its official website.

The Institute ranked 146th in the Natural Sciences category and 75th in the Social Sciences and Management category.

Prof Vivek Buwa, Head of the Ranking Cell and Dean of Planning, said, “The QS World University Subject Ranking 2025 for Engineering & Technology is based on five parameters: Academic reputation (40%), Employer reputation (30%), Citations (10%), H-index (10%) and International Research Network (10%).”

He added, “Notably, there is a significant increase in the score in the employer reputation and international research network parameters. For the last several years, IIT-Delhi has been working on strengthening international collaborations. For example, in the last seven years (2018-2024), which correspond to the period since IIT-Delhi was selected as the Institute of Eminence, it has undertaken 410 international collaborative research projects with leading institutes across the globe.”

Under the Arts and Humanities category, 10 universities represent India, with DU, JNU, and IIT-B securing their positions in the 200-rank list.

Six Indian universities are included in the rankings for the Life sciences and medicine category. AIIMS topped the list with a rank of 226.