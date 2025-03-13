NEP row: NSUI protests over Pradhan’s remark on DMK MPs

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged a strong protest in front of Shastri Bhawan against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s recent “uncivilised” remarks to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs.

The protest, led by NSUI Delhi President Ashish Lamba, saw students raising slogans and condemning the BJP government’s disrespect towards regional identities and linguistic diversity.

The protest witnessed a heavy police deployment, with barricades set up to prevent students from marching further. However, the NSUI activists remained firm in their stand, voicing strong opposition to the BJP’s interference in education policies.

Addressing the media, NSUI media department chairman Ravi Pandey said, “Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks are not just an attack on Tamil Nadu but on India’s federal structure. The BJP government is continuously trying to impose its ideology on states, disregarding their autonomy. NSUI will not tolerate this insult to Tamil Nadu or any other state. Education should be about empowerment, not political propaganda.”

Pandey further added, “BJP has repeatedly tried to impose its agenda through the National Education Policy (NEP) and other centralization tactics. The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected this interference, and NSUI stands with them in their fight against authoritarianism.” NSUI has vowed to continue its agitation against the BJP’s attempts to control education policies and suppress regional voices.