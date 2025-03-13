PIL in Delhi HC challenges MEA’s RFP 2025 pricing for CPV services in Oman

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has been approached with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Oman over the issuance of the Request for Proposals (RFP 2025).

The tender, floated on February 4, 2024, invites bids from service providers for managing Consular, Passport, and Visa (CPV) services, along with additional Value Added Services.

The petition raises objections to the RFP’s pricing structure, which mandates a single, bundled charge for both standard application processing and optional Value Added Services, regardless of whether applicants use them.

The petitioner argues that this approach enables service providers to generate revenue from unutilised services, which contradicts the fundamental principles of contract law. Under the current system, applicants pay only for services they choose, ensuring fairness in cost distribution.