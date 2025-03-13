Delhi

President approves filing of FIR against AAP's Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in Rs 1,300 cr classroom 'scam' case

The Central Vigilance Commission report in 2020 highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools.
AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.
AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.Photo | Express
PTI
Updated on
NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for the registration of an FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in an alleged scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, sources said.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

The President has given her approval for registering the FIR against Sisodia and Jain in connection with the alleged scam during their tenure as ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the sources said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Satyendar Jain
President Droupadi Murmu
AAP leader Manish Sisodia
Classroom scam

