Severe organ shortage leaves most kidney failure patients in Delhi without transplants

NEW DELHI: Every year, thousands of Indians suffer from kidney failure clinging to the hope of a transplant, but for many, that hope fades with time. With long waiting lists, a severe shortage of cadaver organ donors, and financial barriers, a large number of patients die before ever receiving a transplant. Less than 2% of kidney patients in Delhi hospitals receive cadaver donor transplants

At Aakash Healthcare, for instance, over 200 transplants have been conducted since 2001, but only four involved cadaver donations. Meanwhile, over 200 patients and over 45 patients are currently on the waiting list for cadaver kidneys.

“It has been observed that deceased kidney donation remains uncommon in North India, accounting for approximately 1% or less of the total transplants performed. Kidney transplants continue to be predominantly sourced from living related donors,” said Dr. Reetesh Sharma, Director & Head, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Asian Hospital.

Experts attribute this scenario to lack of awareness, sociocultural stigmas, and inadequate medical infrastructure.

“The primary barrier to organ donation is the lack of public awareness about deceased donation which does not imply that kidneys are retrieved from individuals who have passed away naturally; rather, they are procured from brain-dead donors. Their organs remain functional, but due to lack of awareness, families often do not consent to organ donation, particularly in times of emotional distress following the sudden loss of a loved one,” explained Dr Swati Mane, Consultant-Nephrology, Jupiter Hospital.

“Among a few social groups, there is denial in accepting organs from deceased individuals due to fear or mistrust. Besides, lack of medical infrastructure and personnel is a Pan-India issue in this area which requires urgent attention,” said Dr Soubeer Ghosh from PSRI Hospital.

Financial constraints also prevent patients from going through transplant. Many continue dialysis simply because they cannot afford the one-time cost of surgery.

According to hospitals, if the blood group of donors and recipients is compatible, the cost of transplant comes around `8 lakh. For incompatible transplant, the surgery cost goes upto `15 lakh depending on various factors.