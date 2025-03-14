78 senior officials transferred, major overhaul in Delhi CMO

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the formation of the BJP-led government in the national capital, the administration has witnessed a major bureaucratic reshuffle. In a late-evening decision on Thursday, the services department of the Delhi government issued multiple orders transferring 78 senior officials across various departments.

The most striking change has taken place at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), where nearly 30 senior administrators – including officers from the Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Grade-I officials from the Delhi Secretariat Service (DSS) – have been reassigned.

They will replace 18 existing officers, while an additional 12 new appointments have been made, signaling a dramatic overhaul at the highest office of the government.

This bureaucratic churn has come at a critical juncture, just weeks before the new government is set to present its first finance budget. The reshuffle is being seen as a strategic decision by the new government to cement administrative control and bring in trusted hands to hold key positions.

Among the departments witnessing the highest number of transfers are General Administration, Excise, Home, Health, and Vigilance.