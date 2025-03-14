BJP plans to appoint advisers, DANICS officers to assist Delhi ministers

NEW DELHI: The BJP leadership is considering appointing six senior officials as advisers or OSDs to monitor the decisions made by the ministers in the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government. The six cabinet ministers will also get a senior DANICS officer each as their secretary.

The party considers it of primary importance to fulfill the poll promises made to the electorate, and the new government must be able to overcome challenges in ensuring development and providing governance.

The CMO already has got one secretary and two special secretaries. According to the order released by the Services Department on February 27, L-G V K Saxena posted Madhu Rani Teotia (2008-batch IAS) as secretary to the CM, while Sandeep Kumar Singh (2011-batch IAS) and Ravi Jha (also, 2011-batch IAS) became special secretaries to the CM.

Previously, former CM Arwind Kejriwal had attached several party men to each minister— one as OSD and the rest in smaller capacities. As a result, these party functionaries clogged the secretariat floors housing the ministers’ offices.

The Congress governments under Sheila Dikshit did not have such a practice. Dikshit had the support of the bureaucracy, and her governance model worked without hiccups.