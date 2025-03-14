Delhi HC denies bail to Naval Kishore Kapoor in terror funding case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied bail to Naval Kishore Kapoor, an accused in a high-profile terror funding case being investigated by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A division bench dismissed Kapoor’s appeal, which challenged a trial court’s order from August 19, 2019, that had refused him bail. The bench observed that the case revolved around a larger conspiracy, where multiple terrorist organisations allegedly collaborated to secure illicit funding for sustaining separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. “This case is based on a conspiracy, where circumstantial evidence has revealed an extensive network of terror funding.”