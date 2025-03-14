Delhi triple suicide case: Financial stress, son's imprisonment drove woman to end life

NEW DELHI: The 42-year-old woman who was found dead on Wednesday along with her two daughters in Badarpur was facing financial difficulties and worried about her son, whom she desperately wanted released from jail, police said on Thursday.

According to cops, Pooja, along with her two daughters, was found dead in a house with some white powder and a black polyethene lying on the bed; a steel container was also found on the stool alongside the bed. Some white substances were also found in the kitchen in dry condition in another vessel.

Inquiry revealed that Pooja hailed from Bihar and was married to one Santosh. She had one daughter and one son from this wedlock. Santosh left her about 22 to 25 years ago and she started living with one Rishipal Sharma in Pul Prahladpur area, police said.

During her relationship with Sharma, Pooja developed relations with one Akil, resident of UP’s Rampur, and hatched a conspiracy along with Akil, her son and one Mehndi Hussain to eliminate Sharma. They killed Sharma, but all of them were arrested, police said.

The motive behind Sharma’s murder was to grab his property and get rid of him as Pooja was now in relationship with Akil and Sharma was annoyed with this relationship, police said.