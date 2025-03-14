Fire at Bikkgane Biryani in Connaught Place injures six; LPG leak suspected

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place, central Delhi, on Thursday afternoon, injuring six people, officials said.

Fire department officials received a call around 11:55 am regarding a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen, reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder leak.

Fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze. However, the six injured individuals were already taken to RML Hospital before the fire units arrived.

The injured have been identified as Deepak (39) and Piyush (31), both of whom sustained 70% burn injuries; Mahindra (25), with 81% burn injuries; Mohammad Alam (21), who suffered 30% burn injuries; Sairuddhin (28), with 20% burn injuries; and Janak (26), who received 4% burn injuries, according to officials.

A pan seller near the incident site described hearing a loud noise and witnessing the victims being taken to the hospital. “Some of them had minor injuries, while others sustained serious burns,” he said.