From Ajanta to abstraction 

Ajanta murals

During his time at Ajanta, Haloi polished his traditional painting techniques while creating mural reproductions. He also crafted numerous ink sketches, forming a deep connection with the local community. Rendered in ink and brush on paper, these sketches vividly depict their everyday lives.

Haloi’s art has always been multilayered, much like the ancient murals he studied in Ajanta. “Most of these paintings are not single-layered compositions. He paints over and over again, layering watercolours to achieve depth,” notes Shailendra. This technique allowed him to capture the original vibrancy of the cave murals, many of which have deteriorated over time. His work was not just about replication—it was about preservation, ensuring that future generations could appreciate the imagery that had already begun fading.

In the early years, Haloi remained faithful to Ajanta’s colour palette, using earthy tones, blues, and greens. However, as his practice evolved, he gradually broke free from traditional colour constraints. Though he experimented with oil painting in the 1970s and 1980s, he ultimately returned to water-based pigments, favouring watercolour and gouache.