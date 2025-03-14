President approves FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in Rs 1,300 crore classroom construction scam

NEW DELHI: Troubles appeared to have compounded for AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who held ministerial positions in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, as President Droupadi Murmu has given her nod to register an FIR against them in a case relating to scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

In official communications to the office of L-G of the NCT of Delhi, the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said that the required permission to register an FIR and institute a probe against former education minister Manish Sisodia and ex-PWD minister Satyendar Jain is granted.

Earlier, the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) of the Delhi government had recommended a probe into the alleged classroom construction scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary of the NCT government of Delhi.

In its report to the Delhi chief secretary, the DoV had also recommended “fixing the responsibilities of the concerned officials of the education department and PWD who were involved in the alleged bungling of Rs 1,300 crore”.

It had also recommended forwarding its findings along with the replies of PWD and the education department to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for consideration. The CVC, in a report dated February 17, 2020, had highlighted irregularities.