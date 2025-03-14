South Delhi’s IGNOU Road in poor state causing connectivity woes for residents

NEW DELHI: Residents of several localities in South Delhi’s Sainik farm have been struggling with poor connectivity for over a year, owing to the poor condition of the area’s major artery, IGNOU main road.

The pothole-riddled stretch, which falls under the Public Works Department (PWD), has become increasingly congested, exacerbated by the construction of Delhi Metro’s Golden Line.

IGNOU Road serves as a vital link between Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road connecting residential areas such as Neb Sarai, Freedom Fighters Enclave, Paryavaran Complex and Saidulajaib village to Saket metro station. Most bylanes that feed traffic onto the main road are riddled with potholes which are quite deep and frequent. According to local resident Sanjay Lal, driving in the locality is drought with risks and accidents are quite common. “I have made several complaints to the PWD but no action is ever taken,” he said.

The PWD online portal shows that a total of 81 complaints have been registered regarding the road, of which 80 have been marked as closed. Another major concern is the state of the road’s footpaths. Sakshi Singh, who uses the road to commute to the metro station on foot said, “The footpaths here are completely unusable due to encroachments. This pushes pedestrians onto the road alongside vehicular traffic.”

The road also sees frequent overflow of drains during both the monsoon and dry seasons, adding to commuters’ woes.