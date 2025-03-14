Traditions have always united Indians, regardless of creed: Sunil Ambekar

NEW DELHI: No matter the challenges, traditions continue to unite people, according to RSS national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar on the eve of Holi. His reference was to the message from the recently concluded Mahakumbh.

He said that India’s traditions have always united people, regardless of caste or creed. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Holi Milan programme, organised by RSS affiliate Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra.

Ambekar highlighted the role of India’s traditional festivals in bringing society together. “Indian festivals like Holi create an opportunity to meet and walk together, forgetting old bitterness,” he said.

Reflecting on the social and religious significance of festivals like Holi, he added, “One should not be monotonous either in personal or national life. Indian traditional festivals keep the people enthusiastic and cheerful in their lives.”

Addressing the rise of artificial intelligence, Ambekar stressed that human intelligence must command greater importance above the artificial in this age of technological advancements.

“We should work together to come out of all kinds of pollutions – from conduct to climate,” he asserted.

Other RSS functionaries present at the event included Nagendra Thakur and Anil Gupta. During the event, it was announced that Delhi Seva Bharti, which follows RSS ideology in its social work, will organise a run dedicated to girl children in Delhi on April 13.

The organisation also aims to empower at least 1,00,000 girls living in Delhi’s slum areas through education and other initiatives and to open 100 Kishori Seva Kendras.