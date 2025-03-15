Drunk driving challans surge by 47 per cent on Holi in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,200 challans for drunk driving on Holi (Dhulendi) on Friday, marking a 47.2 per cent increase from last year, according to official data.

In total, the police issued 7,230 challans this year for various traffic violations.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone-II), said the Delhi Traffic Police had made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists and to curb violations such as drunk driving, triple riding, underage driving, riding without helmets, and performing stunts on two-wheelers.