Drunk driving challans surge by 47 per cent on Holi in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,200 challans for drunk driving on Holi (Dhulendi) on Friday, marking a 47.2 per cent increase from last year, according to official data.
In total, the police issued 7,230 challans this year for various traffic violations.
Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone-II), said the Delhi Traffic Police had made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists and to curb violations such as drunk driving, triple riding, underage driving, riding without helmets, and performing stunts on two-wheelers.
"A total of 84 special drunken driving teams equipped with alcometers and 40 joint checking teams comprising traffic police and local police were deployed at major intersections, known drinking spots, and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations," Gupta said.
"Various teams prosecuted violators from 8 am to midnight. A total of 1,213 people were challaned for drunk driving. Similarly, 573 people were prosecuted for triple riding, 2,376 for riding without a helmet, 97 for using tinted glass, and 2,971 for other violations," he added.
Last year, the police had issued 824 challans for drunk driving, 1,524 for riding without a helmet, and 1,241 for offences such as using tinted glass, triple riding, and driving without seat belts.