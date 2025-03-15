Meta at 20: Mythologies, identities, rebellions

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) has always provided theatre artists with ample opportunities to showcase their skills. Instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, META, in its 20th edition, is presenting their work in the heart of the nation, where the culture of theatre has always been celebrated. Perhaps that is why the festival has received 367 plays from 20 states in 32 languages and dialects. After many careful rounds of reviews and scrutiny, only 10 plays have been nominated across 13 categories and will be staged from March 13 to March 20.
The plays that have been nominated across categories cover a diverse range of topics, including gender, mythology, and identity to rebellion, oppression, authoritarianism, personal struggles, and adventure. Talking about the diversity, Sanjoy Roy, the managing director of Teamwork Arts, says: “META is the primary theatre awards and festival that celebrates extraordinary talent, spread across the country. As we celebrate the 20th year, we reflect on the diverse themes, genres, languages, and geographies we have represented over the years, showcasing the richness and variety of theatre that keeps us energised, year after year.”
Love and other demons
Among the 10 plays nominated, Chandaa Bedni, a play directed by Anirudh Sarkar and produced by Rangakarmee Theatre Group, has become a talking point. The play was staged on March 13, and ahead of the show, TMS caught up with Sarkar for a conversation. A theatre practitioner for nearly one and a half decades, with Chandaa Bedni, Sarkar is making his first directorial debut. “I am excited to stage it in META. Adapted from Hindi playwright and poet Alakhnandan’s story of the same name, this play tells the tale of an unequal love by highlighting the struggles of a woman from the Bedni tribe of Bundelkhand,” he says. “It showcases how a woman is forced to become a courtesan and the consequences of falling in love with an innocent Brahmin boy. As love is the most beautiful thing, we showcase how society and societal norms try to destroy it,” he adds.
From hearing about META through his mentor, the legendary Usha Ganguly, at Rangakarmee to experiencing its grandeur firsthand, Sarkar is particularly moved by the excitement of his troupe, of which nearly 20 of 35 members “are even first-time flyers [of an airplane]”, and impressed by META's dedicated support of theatre practitioners.
Diverse stories, styles
What happens when a young boy tries to hide his identity and calls himself Bob Marley to avoid caste-based discrimination? Lakshman KP’s play Bob Marley will answer this question. Inspired by BR Ambedkar’s autobiographical work, Waiting For A Visa, and Rohith Vemula’s last letter, this play will showcase how caste-based discriminations affect the structure of Indian democracy and the lives of millions. “The play will look at the concealment of caste in an urban setup. The main character is a singer who works in a bar, and Marley's songs resonate with him. So, to hide his real identity, he takes up Marley’s name,” says KP. The play will be staged on March 18.
META's robust infrastructure encourages theatrical experimentation, allowing practitioners to explore diverse performance styles. Arun Lal's Mattiah 22:39, for example, will use arena staging, placing the audience around the performance. Lal, a returning participant, says: "Our play, Mattiah, focuses on how life without music and art becomes barren. Every theatre practitioner dreams of performing here, and for me, the dream has come true twice."