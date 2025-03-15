Meta at 20: Mythologies, identities, rebellions

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) has always provided theatre artists with ample opportunities to showcase their skills. Instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, META, in its 20th edition, is presenting their work in the heart of the nation, where the culture of theatre has always been celebrated. Perhaps that is why the festival has received 367 plays from 20 states in 32 languages and dialects. After many careful rounds of reviews and scrutiny, only 10 plays have been nominated across 13 categories and will be staged from March 13 to March 20.

The plays that have been nominated across categories cover a diverse range of topics, including gender, mythology, and identity to rebellion, oppression, authoritarianism, personal struggles, and adventure. Talking about the diversity, Sanjoy Roy, the managing director of Teamwork Arts, says: “META is the primary theatre awards and festival that celebrates extraordinary talent, spread across the country. As we celebrate the 20th year, we reflect on the diverse themes, genres, languages, and geographies we have represented over the years, showcasing the richness and variety of theatre that keeps us energised, year after year.”