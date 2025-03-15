Survey on to reduce congestion in Delhi roads

NEW DELHI: As a couple of ministries and departments are expecting to shift to the three Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings soon, the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has started exploring solutions for designing better mobility in and around the New Delhi area especially in the vicinity of Kartavya Path and Parliament House.

To explore alternatives for seamless travelling in the region, the ministry is conducting a study to develop strategies for reducing congestion, improving roads, enhancing public transport, and improving multi-modal integration at metro stations. Based on its findings, the plan is also to upgrade pedestrian infrastructure. As part of the study, the ministry is seeking online feedback from government employees working with Central ministries and departments.

“Insights from the survey will help in designing better mobility solutions for a more efficient and sustainable urban environment. Therefore, the staff of ministries and departments have been requested to issue suitable instructions to all officials to be part of the online survey as their input is crucial in shaping practical and data-driven improvements for daily commuting in the area,” said an official.