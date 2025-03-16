DTC’s cashless ticketing trial underway at selected depots

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is transitioning to a cashless ticketing system. Taking inspiration from the Delhi Metro, the transport corporation is planning to allow passengers to purchase tickets using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Currently in its pilot phase, the initiative offers a 10% discount on fares for passengers using the card.

At present, the system has been implemented on buses operating from Rajghat and Hasanpur depots. Officials said that the trial has been successful, and preparations are underway to extend the facility to all DTC buses. The goal is to integrate public transport under the NCMC system, making travel smoother and more convenient for passengers.

To facilitate this transition, DTC has partnered with Canara Bank to provide a secure payment gateway. Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) have been installed on buses, enabling passengers to pay for tickets with their Common Mobility Cards, similar to using debit or credit cards for shopping.

A total of 345 machines - 100 at Rajghat depot and 245 at Hasanpur depot - have been introduced as part of the trial. Passengers using the NCMC card for ticket purchases automatically receive a 10% discount. To spread awareness, DTC has installed digital displays inside buses and made announcements informing passengers about the benefits of the new system. In the coming days, sticker ads and notices will also be placed on buses to encourage commuters to adopt card-based payments. According to officials, the initiative has been well received by commuters.

While the facility is currently available on limited routes, officials are optimistic about its citywide implementation.