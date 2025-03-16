Government hospitals to give free dialysis: Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to provide free dialysis at all state-run hospitals. Health minister Dr Pankaj Singh said the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme will be adopted at city hospitals soon, ensuring free of cost dialysis to patients.

Speaking at an event on World Kidney Day, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the healthcare infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Announcing plans to expand free dialysis services, he also said economically-weaker sections would be prioritised in Delhi government hospitals, ensuring the same high-quality care for them.

Singh urged medical practitioners to treat patients with professionalism and compassion, creating a more welcoming and supportive environment in hospitals.

He stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to protect kidney health and highlighted the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, attributing it to high blood sugar, hypertension, obesity and modern lifestyle, urging people to prioritise healthy habits.Early detection and lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce kidney-related risks, he said.

According to a study in The Indian Journal of Nephrology, Chronic Kidney Disease is particularly severe in rural areas, where 15.34% of the population is affected compared to 10.65% in urban areas.