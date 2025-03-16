‘Parvesh my brother’: Delhi CM clears air

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday likened her relationship with Parvesh Verma, her colleague in the Delhi cabinet, to the bond between a sister and a brother. Between her and Verma, ‘it doesn’t matter’ who held the Chief Minister’s chair, Gupta said.

Her remark came during a memorial service for former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, who was also Verma’s father. Her statement appeared to be a response to speculations about a rift between them after Verma was not chosen Chief Minister.

“In Indian society, the elder sister is often entrusted with responsibility first. Today, his (Sahib Singh) daughter is the chief minister, and his son (Parvesh) is a minister. It could have been the other way, but it is all the same. We promise to work together to fulfill the dreams Sahib Singh Verma had envisioned for the national capital,” she said.