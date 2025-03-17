Delhi CM Rekha Gupta directs drain desilting before monsoon

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday conducted an inspection of major drains across the city, ordering immediate desilting to prevent monsoon-related waterlogging.

She criticized previous administrations for their failure to maintain the drainage system, which she said had resulted in frequent sewage overflow and flooding.

Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, and senior officials, Gupta visited key drainage points, including the Sunheri, Barapulla, and Kushak drains. She expressed concern over the lack of coordination between agencies responsible for their upkeep.

“There was no clarity between the agencies on who will clean and maintain the drains. We have now given the responsibility to the Flood and Irrigation Department. It will be the agency responsible for the timely desilting of the drains. A plan and budget will be allocated for the work,” Gupta said.

She emphasised the importance of preemptive action to avoid annual flooding.

“These drains should be cleaned before monsoon so that they can carry water during the rains. Nothing happens in a single day. From today itself, we have to start a summer action plan and a winter plan to tackle pollution,” she added.