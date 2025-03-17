Delhi government to introduce stricter EV policy, mandating electric vehicles for third-car buyers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to introduce stricter measures to promote electric mobility in the capital, with a new policy mandating that any household purchasing a third four-wheeler must opt for an electric vehicle. The proposal is part of the draft EV 2.0 policy, which is expected to be placed before the cabinet for approval soon.

Officials confirmed that the draft policy has already received in-principle approval from Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh. The new framework aims to systematically phase out fossil fuel-driven public transport, beginning with stringent regulations on three-wheelers.

As per the draft policy, from August this year, the government will stop registering non-electric passenger and carrier three-wheelers, ensuring that all autorickshaws older than 10 years are either replaced or retrofitted with electric alternatives. Additionally, permits for CNG auto rickshaws will not be renewed after August, with all such permits either substituted or reissued as e-auto permits.

A major push will also be made toward electrifying the fleet of state civic agencies. Under the new policy, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), are expected for a 100 per cent transition to EVs by 2027.

If the cabinet approves the draft policy, the new rules will come into effect from April 1, as the current EV policy expires on March 31.