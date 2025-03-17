Delhi police to conduct exam for SHO at cyber police station posts

NEW DELHI: For the time, the Delhi Police will be conducting an exam for the post of SHO at cyber police stations across the national capital, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the Delhi Police is in the process of posting Inspectors as SHO cyber police stations for which an exam is proposed to be conducted for 122 applicants.

The exam will be held at Delhi Police Academy, Wazirabad Campus, Biharipur, Khajuri Khas, in the northeastern part of the city on Tuesday at 11 am, they said.

This move has come for the first in the history as the recruitment for the post has been done through seniority and experience until now. The Delhi Police has 15 districts for which they have 15 separate cyber police station.

The syllabus for the exam will include Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Information Technology Act, POCSO Act Delhi Police Act, etc.

A senior police officer said that the exam for the SHO of cyber police station would be a beneficial for tackling the issue related to such crime since it is very technical and requires such knowledge.