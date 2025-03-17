Delhi traffic: Navigating gridlocked capital

Understanding capital’s traffic woes

Delhi’s traffic congestion is not a new problem. Over the past two decades, the city’s population has skyrocketed, leading to a sharp rise in vehicle ownership. According to the Delhi Transport Department, there are over 1.3 crores registered vehicles in the city, a staggering number for a metropolis with limited road space.

The problem is compounded by unplanned urban expansion, a lack of efficient public efficient transport alternatives and poor traffic management.

With offices concentrated in hubs like Gurgaon, Noida, and Connaught Place, daily traffic surges along key corridors such as the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Noida Link Road, and Ring Road. These routes were designed to handle high vehicular loads. Despite, they have rarely struggled to manage the traffic effectively.

While Delhi boasts one of the most extensive public transport networks in India, including the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, and cluster buses, the reality on the ground is far from ideal. Despite being a lifeline for millions, these systems are plagued by overcrowding, unreliable services, and poor last-mile connectivity, pushing many residents toward private vehicles instead.

When the Delhi Metro was introduced in 2002, it was hailed as a revolutionary solution to the city’s traffic woes. Over the years, its network has expanded to over 390 kilometers, covering most major business districts, residential areas, and transport hubs. However, rapid urbanisation and increasing ridership have led to severe overcrowding, especially during peak hours. For commuters traveling from Noida, Gurgaon, or Ghaziabad, the situation is particularly challenging, as metro coaches are often packed beyond capacity, forcing people to squeeze in uncomfortably.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, once considered the backbone of the city’s public transport system, have steadily lost efficiency over the years. Poor maintenance, delays, and limited coverage in certain areas have made them an unreliable option for daily commuters.

To address these shortcomings, the Delhi government has been adding more electric and low-floor AC buses to the fleet. As part of the 100-day action plan, the government plans to introduce 1,500 new electric buses equipped with real-time tracking, which will help reduce waiting times. However, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors, which could make bus travel faster, have not been actively pursued after previous failures.

Even for those who prefer public transport, reaching the nearest Metro station or bus stop is often a challenge. The lack of safe, affordable, and reliable last-mile connectivity is one of the biggest deterrents to using public transport.

Auto-rickshaws and bike taxis, which should ideally fill this gap, are often either too expensive or refuse short-distance rides. Many commuters are left walking long distances or relying on shared e-rickshaws, which are unregulated and inconsistent.

To address this, the previous AAP government launched the “Mohalla Bus” project, aimed at deploying mini feeder buses to improve last-mile connectivity. However, the project has been put on the back burner since the regime change. Until such systems become widespread, many Delhiites will continue relying on private vehicles, worsening congestion.

Encroachments, illegal parking, and haphazard driving habits create further bottlenecks. The lack of lane discipline means that even a minor slowdown can lead to massive traffic snarls.

With all these factors at play, commuting in Delhi has become not just frustrating but also hazardous. According to Delhi Traffic Police, road rage incidents and accidents spike during peak hours, largely due to stress and impatience among commuters. The government’s 100-day action plan aims to bring some much-needed relief to the city’s traffic woes.

A study revealed that in 2024, an average of 6,44,252 vehicles were removed from Delhi’s roads daily.

In March 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a survey that identified 134 locations and road stretches experiencing severe traffic congestion. The primary causes were ongoing construction work by various civic agencies, encroachments, and heavy traffic volume. These findings were shared with the concerned agencies for necessary remedial action.

Additionally, in October 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police submitted reports highlighting 128 roads with poor conditions or potholes and 97 damaged or encroached footpaths to the respective civic agencies for urgent repairs.

To tackle these challenges, the government has launched a comprehensive initiative to widen, upgrade, and develop the arterial National Highway (NH) network in and around Delhi. Over Rs 51,000 crore has been allocated to new road infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion.