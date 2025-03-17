Delhi traffic: Navigating gridlocked capital

Every morning, as the city wakes up, millions of Delhiites brace themselves for a gruelling commute. By 7 am, the roads are already packed with vehicles, turning into a slow-moving maze of honking cars, restless bikers squeezing through narrow gaps, and buses struggling to stay on schedule.
For those commuting from Delhi to Noida or Gurgaon, the situation is even worse - what should be a 30-minute drive often stretches to two hours or more. By the time they reach their destination, exhaustion has already set in, making the workday feel twice as long.
“I leave home at 7:30 am to reach my Gurgaon office by 9:30 am, and that’s on a good day,” says Hardik Pahuja, an influencer marketer from Sarita Vihar. “If there’s an accident on NH-48 or even a minor bottleneck at IFFCO Chowk, my commute turns into an unpredictable nightmare,” he added.
Similarly, Bhanu Priya, a marketing professional who commutes to Gurgaon daily, had to relocate closer to her workplace to escape the heavy traffic.
“I used to live in Lajpat Nagar, and my daily commute took nearly two hours due to traffic. After moving to Chhatarpur, my travel time has reduced to just 30 minutes. I would have preferred shifting to Gurgaon, but the high rents there made it unaffordable. So, I chose a location that is both closer to my office and more budget-friendly,” she explained.
This daily ordeal, experienced by lakhs of commuters, is a pressing issue that the newly elected BJP government in Delhi has vowed to address. Shortly after taking office, the government unveiled a 100-day action plan aimed at decongesting the capital’s roads.
The plan includes measures to reduce traffic congestion, enhance compliance among both vehicle operators and pedestrians, minimise road accidents, and remove encroachments through coordinated inter-agency efforts.
But will this plan be the solution Delhi has been waiting for, or will it get lost in bureaucratic hurdles like many ambitious policies before it?
Understanding capital’s traffic woes
Delhi’s traffic congestion is not a new problem. Over the past two decades, the city’s population has skyrocketed, leading to a sharp rise in vehicle ownership. According to the Delhi Transport Department, there are over 1.3 crores registered vehicles in the city, a staggering number for a metropolis with limited road space.
The problem is compounded by unplanned urban expansion, a lack of efficient public efficient transport alternatives and poor traffic management.
With offices concentrated in hubs like Gurgaon, Noida, and Connaught Place, daily traffic surges along key corridors such as the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Noida Link Road, and Ring Road. These routes were designed to handle high vehicular loads. Despite, they have rarely struggled to manage the traffic effectively.
While Delhi boasts one of the most extensive public transport networks in India, including the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, and cluster buses, the reality on the ground is far from ideal. Despite being a lifeline for millions, these systems are plagued by overcrowding, unreliable services, and poor last-mile connectivity, pushing many residents toward private vehicles instead.
When the Delhi Metro was introduced in 2002, it was hailed as a revolutionary solution to the city’s traffic woes. Over the years, its network has expanded to over 390 kilometers, covering most major business districts, residential areas, and transport hubs. However, rapid urbanisation and increasing ridership have led to severe overcrowding, especially during peak hours. For commuters traveling from Noida, Gurgaon, or Ghaziabad, the situation is particularly challenging, as metro coaches are often packed beyond capacity, forcing people to squeeze in uncomfortably.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, once considered the backbone of the city’s public transport system, have steadily lost efficiency over the years. Poor maintenance, delays, and limited coverage in certain areas have made them an unreliable option for daily commuters.
To address these shortcomings, the Delhi government has been adding more electric and low-floor AC buses to the fleet. As part of the 100-day action plan, the government plans to introduce 1,500 new electric buses equipped with real-time tracking, which will help reduce waiting times. However, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors, which could make bus travel faster, have not been actively pursued after previous failures.
Even for those who prefer public transport, reaching the nearest Metro station or bus stop is often a challenge. The lack of safe, affordable, and reliable last-mile connectivity is one of the biggest deterrents to using public transport.
Auto-rickshaws and bike taxis, which should ideally fill this gap, are often either too expensive or refuse short-distance rides. Many commuters are left walking long distances or relying on shared e-rickshaws, which are unregulated and inconsistent.
To address this, the previous AAP government launched the “Mohalla Bus” project, aimed at deploying mini feeder buses to improve last-mile connectivity. However, the project has been put on the back burner since the regime change. Until such systems become widespread, many Delhiites will continue relying on private vehicles, worsening congestion.
Encroachments, illegal parking, and haphazard driving habits create further bottlenecks. The lack of lane discipline means that even a minor slowdown can lead to massive traffic snarls.
With all these factors at play, commuting in Delhi has become not just frustrating but also hazardous. According to Delhi Traffic Police, road rage incidents and accidents spike during peak hours, largely due to stress and impatience among commuters. The government’s 100-day action plan aims to bring some much-needed relief to the city’s traffic woes.
A study revealed that in 2024, an average of 6,44,252 vehicles were removed from Delhi’s roads daily.
In March 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a survey that identified 134 locations and road stretches experiencing severe traffic congestion. The primary causes were ongoing construction work by various civic agencies, encroachments, and heavy traffic volume. These findings were shared with the concerned agencies for necessary remedial action.
Additionally, in October 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police submitted reports highlighting 128 roads with poor conditions or potholes and 97 damaged or encroached footpaths to the respective civic agencies for urgent repairs.
To tackle these challenges, the government has launched a comprehensive initiative to widen, upgrade, and develop the arterial National Highway (NH) network in and around Delhi. Over Rs 51,000 crore has been allocated to new road infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion.
100-day action plan: What’s in store?
Fixing the roads:A key priority of the 100-day plan is the repair and strengthening of 54 major road stretches, covering nearly 120 kilometers. Roads riddled with potholes and uneven surfaces—especially those on Outer Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, MB Road, and MG Road—are being resurfaced to ensure smoother traffic movement.
Flyovers and elevated corridors are also in the pipeline. At least 10 new flyovers and two tunnel roads are planned at major congestion hotspots, aiming to ease choke points that currently cause daily traffic nightmares.
One-way traffic system: A radical step?
To curb unnecessary congestion, the government is set to implement one-way traffic systems in select areas. The idea is simple: instead of allowing vehicles to crisscross at multiple junctions, designated stretches will only permit traffic in one direction.
While this method has worked in global cities and in Mumbai, its success in Delhi will depend on public cooperation and strict enforcement.
A multi-faceted approach to traffic management:
The Delhi Traffic Police have outlined a comprehensive set of 25 measures to ease congestion and improve road safety. One key initiative involves relocating bus stands to more suitable locations to prevent unnecessary roadblocks and ensure smoother traffic flow. Alongside this, a city-wide road repair and resurfacing project has been launched to eliminate potholes and uneven surfaces, which frequently contribute to slow-moving traffic and accidents.
Drainage systems are being overhauled to address water stagnation and leakage issues, which often lead to potholes and severe waterlogging during the monsoon season. To maintain cleaner and obstruction-free roads, the government is working on removing or relocating garbage dumps and unauthorised dumping yards that encroach upon road space. Civic agencies have also been directed to expedite ongoing civil works, ensuring that construction delays do not worsen traffic congestion.
Additional measures include closing unnecessary road cuts to streamline traffic movement and managing weekly bazaars to prevent roads from turning into impromptu marketplaces. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to establish designated vending zones, providing street vendors with organised spaces while keeping key roads clear. Pedestrian infrastructure is also a focus, with better utilisation of underpasses and foot overbridges to encourage safer crossings and reduce jaywalking. Where necessary, religious structures obstructing roads or central verges may be relocated or removed in consultation with community leaders.
As a long-term measure to instill better traffic discipline, the government is exploring ways to integrate traffic rules into school curriculum, ensuring that future generations grow up with a stronger understanding of road safety. To ensure smoother vehicular movement, additional steps include installing height barriers to prevent oversised vehicles from entering restricted areas, implementing bollard lane discipline systems, and placing protective grills along the central verge to prevent unauthorised pedestrian crossings.
Congestion tax: Will it work?
One of the most debated proposals is the congestion tax, which would charge vehicles entering Delhi during peak hours. The FASTag system will be used to collect this fee automatically, reducing manual intervention.
The move was initially announced by the previous AAP government and has received mixed reactions from commuters. While it aims to discourage unnecessary vehicular entry, some argue it could be an additional financial burden.
However, others believe that such a tax could encourage carpooling, reduce solo car trips, and push more people toward public transport.
Strengthening public transport:
While short-term fixes are necessary, sustainable traffic management is only possible if more people switch to public transport. To support this, the Delhi Metro’s Golden Line (Line 10) is being fast-tracked.
This 25.82-km metro line will connect South Delhi directly to the airport, featuring 16 stations - 12 underground and four elevated. Expected to be operational by March 2026, it could provide a viable alternative for thousands of commuters who currently rely on cars.
The road ahead
While the 100-day action plan is ambitious, its success hinges on effective execution. Past initiatives to decongest Delhi, such as the odd-even vehicle rule, have had only temporary effects.
Transport Planner Sharad Mohindru, who collaborates with the government on road projects, emphasised the need to rethink traffic solutions beyond merely expanding roads and building flyovers. “No country has fully solved traffic congestion - when too many vehicles hit the road at once, gridlock is inevitable. Expanding roads, adding lanes, and building flyovers provide only temporary relief, ultimately attracting more cars and recreating the same problem. It’s like loosening a waistband instead of addressing the root cause of obesity,” Mohindru said.
He stressed that instead of endlessly widening roads, urban mobility solutions must be reimagined. “Car registration and purchasing policies should be revised to curb the rising number of private vehicles, especially in high-traffic areas. In Delhi alone, 1,200–1,500 new vehicles hit the streets daily, worsening congestion. Public transport must not only expand but also be made more attractive through incentives. For instance, nine years ago, traffic at Kashmere Gate was smoother, but the construction of multiple elevated roads has only increased congestion,” he suggested.
“The imbalance between public and private transport is stark. Measures like congestion pricing can help tilt the scale, and India is inching closer to its first such scheme. However, in a high-tax environment, Pigouvian taxes will be a tough sell, especially with inadequate alternatives to private transport. Citizens already face a heavy tax burden, and imposing additional charges without improving public transit will trigger strong resistance and perceptions of unfairness,” he added.
Mohindru also pointed out that simply adding more buses won’t solve the problem if issues like poor road design, inadequate footpaths, and weak last-mile connectivity remain unaddressed. “The priority should be making roads more efficient for all commuters, not just private vehicles. Strengthening last-mile solutions—better feeder services, safer pedestrian walkways, and well-planned transit hubs—will encourage a shift to public transport,” he concluded.
Key highlights of Delhi’s 100-day traffic action plan
Fixing the roads: Repair and strengthening of 54 major road stretches (120 km). 10 new flyovers & 2 tunnel roads planned to ease congestion hotspots
One-way traffic system : Select areas to have one-way traffic to reduce congestion. Success depends on public cooperation & strict enforcement
Multi-faceted traffic management : Relocation of bus stands to prevent roadblocks. City-wide road repair & resurfacing to eliminate potholes. Drainage system overhaul to prevent monsoon waterlogging. Removal of encroachments, garbage dumps & unauthorised vendors
Congestion tax : Peak-hour tax on vehicles entering Delhi, collected via FASTag. Aims to reduce unnecessary traffic, but faces mixed reactions. May encourage carpooling & public transport usage
Strengthening public transport : Delhi Metro’s Golden Line (Line 10) to connect South Delhi to the airport (Operational by March 2026). Expansion of electric buses & feeder services for last-mile connectivity. Promotion of cycling infrastructure to reduce short-distance car trips