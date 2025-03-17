Designer Ranna Gill brings Spain magic to her collection

Inspired by the sun-soaked shores and vibrant charm of Spain’s Marbella, Delhi designer Ranna Gill’s spring collection, ‘Marbella Dreams’, brings Mediterranean elegance to life. Featuring breezy silhouettes, intricate details and a coastal-inspired colour palette, the collection reflects elements of seaside living.

An alumni Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Ranna Gill is a renowned fashion label known for its premium collection. On her new collection, she says, “I love to travel and draw inspiration from it. I live between New Delhi and New York. Spain is very close to my heart and I’ve been there many times. I love the landscape, the food, colours, water; and that’s what inspired me to design this collection and bring it to life for Spring Summer 25. So, Marbella was the mood board and then we drew from it and brought that into life.”

The collection showcases a diverse range of silhouettes, including pantsuits, skirts, jumpsuits, and evening dresses. Reflecting the coastal charm of its Spanish inspiration, the colour palette features a harmonious blend of white, glacier blue, taupe, sea breeze, and gold, realised across a variety of luxurious fabrics like crepe, satin, sequins, and lurex.

Inspired by travel

Her designs tell tales of her travel; she weaves stories through the showcases. Gill says, “I absorb different cultures and then bring it back to my work. That’s the story I tell through my fashion.”

With stores in multiple cities across the country and one in New York, Gill’s label has fashionable drops lined up every month to suit the sartorial palate of her wide fashion audience. A founder of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), her vision has breathed new life into the label.

What elevates this collection is Gill’s attention to the language of fabric and form. Silhouettes move between structured precision and languid flow, mirroring Marbella’s dual personality of historic grandeur and relaxed coastal charm.

She says, “I love linens, organic fabrics, cottons. I do pay a lot of attention to fabric because I feel like that’s the start point. A certain print, silhouette or body calls for a certain fabrication, so it has to be the perfect marriage. They should be perfectly aligned, that is a symphony of a perfect product which is what we create.”