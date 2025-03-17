Designer Ranna Gill brings Spain magic to her collection

Inspired by the sun-soaked shores and vibrant charm of Spain’s Marbella, Delhi designer Ranna Gill’s spring collection, ‘Marbella Dreams’, brings Mediterranean elegance to life. Featuring breezy silhouettes, intricate details and a coastal-inspired colour palette, the collection reflects elements of seaside living.
An alumni Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Ranna Gill is a renowned fashion label known for its premium collection. On her new collection, she says, “I love to travel and draw inspiration from it. I live between New Delhi and New York. Spain is very close to my heart and I’ve been there many times. I love the landscape, the food, colours, water; and that’s what inspired me to design this collection and bring it to life for Spring Summer 25. So, Marbella was the mood board and then we drew from it and brought that into life.”
The collection showcases a diverse range of silhouettes, including pantsuits, skirts, jumpsuits, and evening dresses. Reflecting the coastal charm of its Spanish inspiration, the colour palette features a harmonious blend of white, glacier blue, taupe, sea breeze, and gold, realised across a variety of luxurious fabrics like crepe, satin, sequins, and lurex.
Inspired by travel
Her designs tell tales of her travel; she weaves stories through the showcases. Gill says, “I absorb different cultures and then bring it back to my work. That’s the story I tell through my fashion.”
With stores in multiple cities across the country and one in New York, Gill’s label has fashionable drops lined up every month to suit the sartorial palate of her wide fashion audience. A founder of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), her vision has breathed new life into the label.
What elevates this collection is Gill’s attention to the language of fabric and form. Silhouettes move between structured precision and languid flow, mirroring Marbella’s dual personality of historic grandeur and relaxed coastal charm.
She says, “I love linens, organic fabrics, cottons. I do pay a lot of attention to fabric because I feel like that’s the start point. A certain print, silhouette or body calls for a certain fabrication, so it has to be the perfect marriage. They should be perfectly aligned, that is a symphony of a perfect product which is what we create.”
A versatile language
Having designed outfits for many Bollywood actors and with a commanding online presence and a footprint spanning over 15 stores, Gill reflects on her journey and says, “It’s been an incredible journey. There are more stores to come and more territories to explore. The journey has been magical, it’s been special–close to my heart. I don’t think I could do anything else with more passion and commitment than I do this.”
From the Moorish architectural influences to colour palettes, each piece transcends function to become experience in her latest collection. She talks about how her designs have evolved to meet the changing tastes and lifestyle of women. Gill says, “I think my designs over the years have become relevant, they are contemporary and easy to wear. So, when you come into any of our stores or even hop online, you can find yourself a jacket, dress, pantsuit, whatever you want.”
Her love for all things floral is visible in the prints, primarily flowers and foliage. The collection, ‘Casa dei Fiore’, which was showcased at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, resembled a moving vertical garden.
She says, “I love flowers and landscapes. I’m happiest in nature, and I draw a lot of inspiration from it and it’s a very calming effect in my design language.”
The collection is now available across all Gill boutiques and the brand’s digital flagship. Gill continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, serving as a trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry.