MoU signed, urban freight services on DMRC network soon

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the entire South Asia Pacific region, the Delhi Metro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private logistics service provider Blue Dart to transport cargo during non-peak hours.

“By integrating first-mile and last-mile connectivity through metro-enabled logistics solutions and Micro Parcel Hubs, the project enhances supply chain efficiency while alleviating road congestion and urban pollution. Under this initiative, DMRC is leveraging its stations and tracks to establish a sustainable urban freight network across Delhi-NCR,” DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

The DMRC plans to expand the cargo network to additional metro stations, setting benchmarks in sustainable and seamless freight transportation, Dayal added.

Metro systems across the globe are increasingly exploring ways to utilise spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability.

“Madrid Metro has initiated a pilot project in collaboration with logistic partners to transport parcels via metro trains, thereby reducing road traffic and pollution. DMRC is engaging with Madrid Metro in urban freight transportation,” a senior DMRC official said.