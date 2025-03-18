A plant that unites highways across India!

Be it the historic GT Road of north India or Chennai’s EVR High Road, if you’ve ever glanced at a highway divider, chances are you’ve spotted this plant standing tall and proud. But what makes this green warrior the go-to choice for landscape pros? And more importantly, should home gardeners bring it into their own green space? Let’s dig in!

Kaner (Cascabela thevetia)

Suitable Conditions for Good Growth

Sun: Bright light

Water: Low watering

Soil: Regular soil mix

Temperature: Thrives in high temperatures

Fertiliser: Medium feeder

Common variety

The most commonly found species, Cascabela thevetia, comes in vibrant yellow, white, and pink flowers.

Why grow it?

Easy to care for: Thanks to its waxy leaves, Kaner is built to survive in low-water areas, making it an ideal plant for tough conditions.

Heat tolerant: This plant laughs in the face of scorching summers, staying green and lively even in extreme temperatures.