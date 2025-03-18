A plant that unites highways across India!

Be it the historic GT Road of north India or Chennai’s EVR High Road, if you’ve ever glanced at a highway divider, chances are you’ve spotted this plant standing tall and proud. But what makes this green warrior the go-to choice for landscape pros? And more importantly, should home gardeners bring it into their own green space? Let’s dig in!
Kaner (Cascabela thevetia)
Suitable Conditions for Good Growth
Sun: Bright light
Water: Low watering
Soil: Regular soil mix
Temperature: Thrives in high temperatures
Fertiliser: Medium feeder
Common variety
The most commonly found species, Cascabela thevetia, comes in vibrant yellow, white, and pink flowers.
Why grow it?
Easy to care for: Thanks to its waxy leaves, Kaner is built to survive in low-water areas, making it an ideal plant for tough conditions.
Heat tolerant: This plant laughs in the face of scorching summers, staying green and lively even in extreme temperatures.
Common issues
Toxicity alert!: While it won’t harm you just by growing in your garden, Kaner is highly toxic if consumed. So, if you have curious kids or pets, it’s best to keep it out of reach!
How to propagate
Cutting+rooting hormone method: Take a 5-6 inch cutting and dip it in rooting hormone before planting.
Super tip for propagation success
Thick stem plants like Kaner take time to root. To boost your success rate:
Use a sharp, clean knife for a precise cut, minimising infection risks.
Patience is key! Don’t disturb the cutting for at least 2-3 months. If it’s moved before rooting, it won’t survive.
Look for fresh leaves — new growth means roots are forming, and your plant is thriving!