Awareness on air quality launched in Delhi schools

The initiative also features workshops, student-led research projects, and district-wise clean air challenges to encourage responsible environmental practices.
The Directorate of Education issued an official notification directing all government, government-aided, and private unaided schools under the Delhi government to inform teachers, students, and parents about the programme.
NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has launched the “Building a Sustainable Future” programme to promote air quality awareness in schools across Delhi-NCR.

The initiative includes an e-course on air pollution and sustainability, the appointment of sustainability ambassadors, and Shunya audits for environmental assessments. It also features workshops, student-led research projects, and district-wise clean air challenges to encourage responsible environmental practices.

The Directorate of Education issued an official notification on Monday, directing all government, government-aided, and private unaided schools under the Delhi government to inform teachers, students, and parents about the programme.

District and zonal education officers have been asked to ensure school participation.

