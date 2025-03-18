Delhi airport introduces kiosks to assist travellers

NEW DELHI: A smart search application to help passengers locate specific areas within the airport terminal, 24x7 live video support, instant flight details by scanning boarding passes, and 3-D maps to locate boarding gates, restaurants, shops, and other facilities: these are some of the key features of the virtual information display (VID) kiosks launched at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), that manages the IGIA, announced the launch on Monday in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

This sophisticated passenger service has been introduced at Terminals I and III of Delhi Airport to enhance convenience, provide instant support, and ensure informed travel.

The VID kiosks will make every part of a passenger’s journey smoother, smarter, and more intuitive than ever before, the airport authority said.

DIAL said VID kiosks aim to assist passengers by providing real-time flight updates, navigation support, and live customer service with the facility.