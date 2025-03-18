Delhi court directs police to give chargesheet copy to AAP MP Raghav Chadha in DJB vandalism case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has directed that copies of the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet be provided to AAP MP Raghav Chadha in connection with his plea for monitoring the investigation into the 2020 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office vandalism case.

The directive was issued on Monday in response to Chadha’s request, as he had initially filed the complaint that led to the case’s registration. Subsequently, he sought judicial oversight of the probe.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal of the Rouse Avenue Court assured the court that Chadha would receive copies of the charge sheets as per his application. The case is now set for its next hearing on April 7. BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, BJP leader Adesh Gupta, and several others are named as accused in the case. Given that Chandolia is a sitting MP, the matter was recently transferred to the Special MP/MLA Court.

At the latest hearing, Adesh Gupta appeared in person, while Chandolia joined via video conferencing. Advocate Prashant Manchanda, representing Chadha, sought an exemption for his client due to his parliamentary commitments.

Delhi Police had earlier filed a chargesheet under multiple sections of the IPC, including 188 (disobedience to an order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 147 (rioting), 148 (armed rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage), along with charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Pandemic Act.