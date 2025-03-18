Delhi Court rejects Medha Patkar’s plea to introduce new witness in defamation case against L-G Saxena

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has turned down an application filed by activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar seeking to introduce and examine an additional witness in her defamation case against Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Raghav Sharma of Saket Court ruled that the plea was a strategic move to delay the proceedings rather than a necessity based on merit. The court emphasised that entertaining such requests without valid justification would establish a problematic precedent, potentially allowing litigants to prolong trials indefinitely.

The court observed that neither Patkar nor any of her witnesses had previously mentioned the new witness at any stage during the 24-year-long trial.

It reasoned that if the witness were indeed crucial, their role should have surfaced much earlier in the proceedings. Allowing fresh witnesses at this stage, the judge noted, would risk rendering trials endless, as parties could keep introducing new testimony whenever convenient.

“The judicial process cannot be held hostage to such tactics, especially in a case that has already been pending for over two decades,” the court stated.

The defamation suit dates back to 2000, when Saxena—then the head of the Ahmedabad-based NGO Council for Civil Liberties—published advertisements against Patkar and the Narmada Bachao Andolan. Patkar responded with a legal complaint, accusing him of defamation.

In a separate case, Saxena also sued Patkar for defaming him in a press statement dated November 25, 2000, titled “True Face of Patriot.” In the statement, Patkar allegedly labeled Saxena a coward rather than a patriot. That case resulted in Patkar being sentenced to five months of simple imprisonment last year, though she was later granted bail after her sentence was suspended.