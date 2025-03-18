Delhi HC directs Centre to follow SC order on replacing 'India' with 'Bharat'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to promptly adhere to the Supreme Court’s order to consider a request for amending the Constitution and replacing the term “India” with “Bharat” or “Hindustan.” Justice Sachin Datta also permitted the petitioner to withdraw their plea on the matter.

“After some hearing, senior counsel for the petitioner seeks to withdraw the present petition with leave to pursue the matter with the ministries concerned for disposal of the petitioner’s representation in terms of the order dated June 3, 2020 passed by the Supreme Court...the present petition stands dismissed as withdrawn,” said Court.

The petition had alleged that despite a Supreme Court directive in 2020 urging the government to review the matter, no action has been taken.

The plea argued that successive governments have ignored requests to address the issue.

“The petitioner is left with no option but to approach this Court, as there has been no update from the respondents regarding any decision taken on the representation,” the plea stated.