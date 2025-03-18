Delhi police arrests associate of Shibbu-Neeraj Bawana gang after shootout

NEW DELHI: After a grueling standoff and exchange of fire, the Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old member of the Shibbu-Neeraj Bawana gang in Pul Prahladpur, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shubham Kumar (24) from Jangpura, had been evading arrest by hiding in Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. He and his gang were involved in property disputes, extortion, and running satta and drug rackets in South and Southeast Delhi through violence and threats. Police recovered a .52-bore pistol with two bullets from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint on MB Road. Around 10:30 p.m., they spotted Shubham on a motorcycle. He attempted to flee but skidded and fell. When ordered to surrender, he fired two rounds at the police, hitting Constable Ashish, who was saved by his bulletproof jacket. In self-defense, police fired two rounds, injuring Shubham’s right leg before arresting him.

During interrogation, he admitted to working closely with Naveen Bhanja, a key member of the Neeraj Bawana gang. He revealed that to establish dominance in South Delhi, Shibbu joined Neeraj’s gang seven years ago, with Naveen setting up operations in the area.