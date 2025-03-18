Delhi police launch ‘Shishtachar’ squad against eve-teasing

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has formed district-wise dedicated anti-eve-teasing squads (Shistachar squads) across the national capital to check incidents of harassment and ensure the safety of women in public spaces, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, they have been implementing multiple initiatives to curb crimes against women, including eve teasing, molestation, and other forms of harassment with the objective of fostering a safer public environment. Each district will form at least two squads, which will be supervised by the ACP Crime Against Women cell of the concerned district.

According to a circular by the Delhi Police Commissioner, each squad will comprise an inspector, a sub-inspector, four female officers, five male officers and one personnel from special staff from the anti-auto theft squad for technical assistance.

They will be provided with one four-wheeler and adequate two-wheelers to ensure effective patrolling and quick response. “The district DCPs shall identify and compile a list of hotspots and vulnerable areas, posing risks to women’s safety, which will be the primary focus of these squads. A list of such hotspots identified by the district DCPs will be shared with DCP of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC),” the circular read.