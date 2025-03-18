Heat wave alert as Delhi’s temperature may hit 40 degrees Celsius by March end

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for several states including the national capital, even as recent rainfall and strong winds brought temporary relief to parts of North India.

The IMD has warned that temperatures will rise sharply in the coming days, with Northwest India expected to see a significant increase in maximum temperature over the next four to five days.

Delhi, currently enjoying a pleasant 31°Celsius, may see the mercury soar to 40°C by March end. This follows Sunday’s weather report, which already recorded temperatures three degrees above normal.

Severe heat wave conditions have arrived unusually early this year, sweeping through eastern and western India, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in multiple regions.

Last year, the first severe heatwave conditions were recorded only in early April.

Meanwhile this week, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas from March 19. The relative humidity is 21 per cent, and the wind speed is 21 km/h. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are likely to prevail during the day. The ongoing heat follows India’s warmest February on record, adding to a global trend of rising temperatures.